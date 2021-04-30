The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback A.J. McCarron according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes this locks him in as their backup quarterback, indicating they will not take a quarterback early on in tonight's NFL Draft.

McCarron has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders throughout the course of his seven year career.

McCarron played college ball at Alabama and was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.