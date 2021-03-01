The Atlanta Hawks have fired head coach Lloyd Pierce, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Hawks are currently 14-20 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Pierce was in his third season as head coach of the Hawks, he posted a 63-120 overall record in charge of the team.

The Hawks have lost three of their last four games, including a 109-99 defeat to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The team has dealt with injury problems all season including free agent acquisitions Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has appeared only nine times this season and Kris Dunn, who has yet to play for the team.