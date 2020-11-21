Armstrong: Keeping VanVleet is a homerun for the Raptors

The Atlanta Hawks and veteran guard Rajon Rondo have agreed on a two-year, $15 million contract, according to multiple sources.

The 34-year-old averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over 48 games in a bench role with the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

Rondo help Los Angeles win the NBA championship, the second title of his career.

Over 873 career games with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Lakers, the 14-year veteran has averaged 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

The 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft is also a four-time All-Star.