Atlanta Hawks rising star Trae Young is likely to miss two weeks with the right ankle sprain he suffered in the Hawk's loss Tuesday night to the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Young, who got hurt on a second-quarter play after he went into the air and landed on the foot of the Heat's Justise Winslow, will undergo an MRI today, per Charania. Following the play, the point guard needed help to get off the court as he was unable to put much weight on his leg.

"It was painful," Young said of the injury after the game. "Knock on wood, I haven't had too many injuries. I've been blessed not to have too many injuries throughout my whole entire life, so that was definitely a tough pain."

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce told the media postgame that Young underwent X-rays with the results not turning up anything serious.

The 21-year-old Young is in his second NBA season. He was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 but was traded on draft night to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for eventual Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic.

Young is averaging 26.8 points per game and 7.3 assists this season. He averaged 19.1 ppg and 8.0 assists as a rookie.