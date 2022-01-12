All eyes will be on where Djokovic ends up in tonight's Australian Open draw

The Australian Open draw has been delayed until 4:15pm local time, according to The Times Tennis correspondent Stuart Fraser. No reason has been given for the delay.

NEW: Australian Open draw to start at 4:15pm local time — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 13, 2022

Despite the uncertain status of Novak Djokovic and his travel visa, Australian Open organizers named him the No.1 seed for the tournament, which is set to begin on Monday.

The world No.1 had his visa cancelled upon arrival in Australia last week due to issues with his vaccine exemption. Djokovic won a court battle that allowed him to stay in the country, however, he still faces deportation as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He held a practice session at Laver Arena two hours prior to the cancellation.

Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are No.9 and 14, respectively. The pair combined to win the ATP Cup for Canada last Sunday.

Australian Ash Barty is the No.1 seed on the women's side. Defending champion Naomi Osaka is the No. 13 seed.

Canadian Leylah Fernandez is the 23rd seed.

