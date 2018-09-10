Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin incurred a Grade 2 partial MCL tear in the team's 27-24 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The injury is to Baldwin's other knee and not the one that kept the 29-year-old Stanford product out of the team's four preseason contests.

Baldwin, in his eighth season in the league and all with the Seahawks, left Sunday's game without receiving a pass.

Schefter notes that the team has yet to determine for how long the Gulf Breeze, FL native will be out.

The Seahawks are next in action in Week 2's Monday Night Football contest as they visit the Chicago Bears.