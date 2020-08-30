The Colorado Rockies have acquired reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for infielders Terrin Vavra, Tyler Nevin and a player to be named later, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Givens has a 1.38 ERA in 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season for the Orioles.

The 30-year-old is in his sixth season in Baltimore, the team drafted him in the second round of the 2009 Draft.

Givens has 20 career saves, including 11 last season for the Orioles.