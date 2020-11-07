Welcome back Dez Bryant.

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

News: the Ravens have elevated Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster. His return to NFL action could be as soon as tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 7, 2020

Bryant has not played since the 2017 season and was last on a roster in 2018, when tore his Achilles tendon just two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints.

In 16 games with Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

The 31-year-old was selected No. 24 overall by the Cowboys out of Oklahoma State in the 2010 draft.