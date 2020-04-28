1h ago
Report: Ravens agree to terms with OL Fluker
The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman DJ Fluker, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, just days after the Seahawks released Fluker.
TSN.ca Staff
Why Lamar Jackson isn't worried about Madden curse
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman DJ Fluker, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, just days after the Seahawks released Fluker.
Fluker announced on Sunday the Seahawks had released him. The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons as the Seahawks' starting right guard, playing in 14 games last year.
Prior to his time in Seattle, Fluker spent four seasons with the San Diego Chargers, and one with the New York Giants.