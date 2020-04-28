The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman DJ Fluker, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, just days after the Seahawks released Fluker.

The #Ravens beefed up their O-line with some veteran experience, agreeing to terms with former #Seahawks OL DJ Fluker, source said. The deal is pending the physical for the one-time first-round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2020

Fluker announced on Sunday the Seahawks had released him. The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons as the Seahawks' starting right guard, playing in 14 games last year.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Fluker spent four seasons with the San Diego Chargers, and one with the New York Giants.