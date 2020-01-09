The Baltimore Ravens will have their No. 1 running back in the Divisional Round.

Despite being listed as questionable with a calf injury, Mark Ingram is expected to take the field on Saturday when the Ravens host the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The 30-year-old left the team’s week 16 match-up against the Cleveland Browns early, and sat out the final regular season game of the year – along with a number of starters – as he nursed the injury.

Ingram didn't practice during the team's wildcard bye week and was limited this week in practice before ultimately being listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt

In 15 games this season Ingram was the feature running back that saw the Ravens set rushing records, he logged 1018 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.