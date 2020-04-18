How does Ravens' signing of Jake Ryan affect their draft plans?

The Baltimore Ravens have reached a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Jake Ryan, ESPN's Jamison Hensley has confirmed.

The 28-year-old spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars but only appeared in two games. He spent his first three seasons in the league with the Green Bay Packers, totaling 144 solo tackles in 43 games.

Hensley adds this doesn't rule out Baltimore from taking an inside linebacker in the coming NFL Draft, noting the team could select LSU's Patrick Queen if he's still available at pick No. 28. The Ravens are also expected by many to be in the market for a wide receiver.

Ryan played collegiately at the University of Michigan and is a native of Fairview, OH.