The Baltimore Ravens sent safety Earl Thomas home on Friday after he got into a "fiery argument" with teammate Chuck Clark, also a safety, according to Jamison Hensley ESPN.

The argument originated from a missed assignment by Thomas where the two teammates yelled at each other and had to be restrained by coaches and teammates.

Hensley adds that while training camp spats are common, it is rare to see heated arguments between two players of the same position group.

Clark was back at practice on Saturday. Thomas was not.

The Pro Bowl safety is in his second season in Baltimore after signing a four-year, $55 million deal with the club in March of last year.

Prior to his time as a Raven, the 31-year-old Thomas spent nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.