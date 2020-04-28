It looks like Larry Walker and Derek Jeter are going to have to wait for their official induction into Cooperstown.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is expected to announce this week the postponement of their induction ceremony weekend originally scheduled for late July until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nightengale adds the Hall of Fame is scheduled to meet this week with their board members before finalizing a decision, but a pushback of one year is the likely outcome.

“How could you have an induction ceremony?’’ Hall of Famer Andre Dawson told USA TODAY. “I wouldn’t want to see it happen. You got to look at well-being of people. You look at the older guys that come here. Think about the crowd. It’s just way too risky.’’

Nightengale also writes that a virtual ceremony was dismissed by Hall of Fame executives while a delayed ceremony created too many logistical complications.

The full 2020 class includes Jeter, Walker, long-time St. Louis Cardinal Ted Simmons and revolutionary Major League Baseball Players Union head Marvin Miller.