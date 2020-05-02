The Chicago Bears are declining the fifth-year option on Mitchell Trubisky contract, setting up for the quarterback to become a free agent at the end of the 2020 season, according to NFL Networks Tom Pelissero.

The bears acquired quarterback Nick Foles from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a compensatory fourth round pick in March. The move sets up an open competition for the QB spot.

Trubisky signed a four-year, $29 million contract in July of 2017. Pelissero notes that the Bears have liked Trubisky's attitude since the team acquired Foles.

Chicago finished with an 8-8 record last season and missed the postseason.