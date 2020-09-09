San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and former Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger are among more than a dozen candidates who are expected to be part of the first round of interviews for the Indiana Pacers head coaching job, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that besides Hammon and Joerger, the Pacers have also shown interest in the following assistants around the NBA: Will Hardy (Spurs), Dan Craig (Heat) Chris Quinn (Heat), Dallas' Jamahl Mosley (Mavericks), Stephen Silas (Mavericks), Darvin Ham (Bucks), Charles Lee (Bucks), Pat Delany (Magic), David Vanterpool (Timberwolves), Ime Udoka (76ers), Jacque Vaughn (Nets) and Portland's Nate Tibbetts (Trail Blazers).

The Pacers fired Nate McMillan as their head coach on Aug. 26 following back-to-back years of consecutive sweeps in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. McMillan served as the Pacers coach for four seasons.