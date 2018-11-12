2h ago
Report: Bengals fire DC, Lewis to take over
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Saints 51, Bengals 14
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has been relieved of his duties, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that head coach Marvin Lewis will take over defensive coordinator responsibilities.
The move comes a day after the Bengals gave up 51 points to Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints in one of their most lopsided home losses in recent memory.
Through their first nine games, the Bengals sit dead last in yards per game allowed with 454.6.
The trend of in-season shakeups is nothing new as offensive coordinator Ken Zampese was fired after two games last season.
The loss drops Cincinnati to 5-4, good for second place in the AFC North.
Lewis is expected to address the move with the media later on Monday.