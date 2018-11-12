Report: Bengals fire DC, Lewis to take over

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has been relieved of his duties, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

I’m told #Bengals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has been relieved of his duties, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 12, 2018

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that head coach Marvin Lewis will take over defensive coordinator responsibilities.

Cincinnati HC Marvin Lewis will be assuming the Bengals' defensive coordinator responsibilities, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2018

The move comes a day after the Bengals gave up 51 points to Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints in one of their most lopsided home losses in recent memory.

Through their first nine games, the Bengals sit dead last in yards per game allowed with 454.6.

The trend of in-season shakeups is nothing new as offensive coordinator Ken Zampese was fired after two games last season.

The loss drops Cincinnati to 5-4, good for second place in the AFC North.

Lewis is expected to address the move with the media later on Monday.