Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has a decision to make.

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen will miss Week 7's clash against the Indianapolis Colts and there is concern he could miss weeks after leaving Sunday's game against the Houston Texans late in the third quarter with an elbow injury, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Bills rookie QB Josh Allen will not start this Sunday and there is concern he will miss weeks per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 16, 2018

Nathan Peterman replaced Allen behind centre and gave the Bills the lead briefly with his first touchdown pass of the season before throwing the game away with two interceptions, including the game-winning pick-six, in the final two minutes of play.

Russini reports there is a feeling in the organization that if McDermott starts Peterman against the Colts this weekend he could be in danger of losing the locker room.

I’m also told the Bills haven’t decided who will start at QB...There is a feeling in the organization that veteran QB Derek Anderson has to start or Sean McDermott is in danger of losing the locker room after Nathan Peterman’s latest performance — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 16, 2018

Buffalo signed veteran pivot Derek Anderson to a contract last week and is an option to start on Sunday.

Peterman, 24, began the year as the Bills starter, but that only lasted a single game after throwing for 24 yards and two interceptions in a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Pittsburgh product threw for 252 yards with a pair of touchdown passes and five picks over four games last season, his rookie year in the NFL.

The Bills selected Allen with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft and has shown signs of promise so far this season with a pair of victories. The Wyoming product has thrown for 832 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Anderson, 34, has spent the previous seven seasons with the Carolina Panthers as a backup. The best season of his career came as a sophomore in 2007 when he threw for 3,787 yards with 29 touchdowns and 19 interceptions with the Cleveland Browns.