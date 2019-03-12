Josh Allen will have some help next year in the form of John Brown and Cole Beasley.

The Buffalo Bills will sign the veteran wide receiver duo to a three-year, $27 million deal and a four-year, $29 million deal, respectively, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

3 years, $27M for John Brown and the #Bills. https://t.co/Yu7w5V2xtS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Brown, 28, spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, hauling in 42 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns.

#Bills aren't done at WR. They will sign WR Cole Beasley, sources say. He'll get $29 million over four years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

Beasley, 29, spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, he recorded 672 yards on 65 receptions and three touchdowns.

A native of Homestead, FL, Brown spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, including recording a 1,000-yard season in 2015.

Brown was a third-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Pittsburg State.

In 72 career games, Brown has recorded 3,230 yards on 215 receptions and 22 touchdowns.

A native of Houston, Beasley was undrafted out of Southern Methodist.

In 103 career games, he has recorded 3,271 yards on 319 receptions and 23 touchdowns.

The Bills' leading receiver in 2018 was Zay Jones, who had 652 yards receiving.