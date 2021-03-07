2h ago
Report: Griffin agrees to deal with Nets
Former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Earlier, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Griffin had cleared waivers and was expected to join the Nets. The six-time NBA All-Star agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Pistons and Blake Griffin agree to contract buyout
Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 games this season in Detroit.
The 31-year-old spent parts of four seasons with the Pistons after they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 11-year veteran has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds over the course of his 642 game career, but has posted career low numbers over the last two years.