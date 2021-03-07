Former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2021

Earlier, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Griffin had cleared waivers and was expected to join the Nets.

Blake Griffin has cleared free agency waivers and the six-time NBA All-Star is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

The six-time NBA All-Star agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons on Friday.

Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 games this season in Detroit.

The 31-year-old spent parts of four seasons with the Pistons after they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 11-year veteran has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds over the course of his 642 game career, but has posted career low numbers over the last two years.