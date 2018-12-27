54m ago
Report: Blues to host 2020 NHL All-Star Game
TSN.ca Staff
Matthews, McDavid among All-Star captains
The St. Louis Blues will reportedly host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
The Blues last hosted the event on Feb. 9, 1988 in a game where the Wales Conference defeated the Campbell Conference 6-5 in overtime.
Former Pens' star Mario Lemieux broke the All-Star Game record for points that night, scoring six in total, including a hat trick as well as the overtime winner.
Former Canadiens' forward Mats Naslund also broke an All-Star Game record by registering five assists.