Report: Bosa expected to be out until October
TSN.ca Staff
Already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa could be out until October, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported the bruised bone in Bosa’s left foot will likely keep him out three more games, longer than the original timeline of a couple of weeks.
Bosa suffered the injury during a training camp practice in early August.
The 23-year-old Bosa finished with 12.5 sacks last season, so far his only full season in his early career.