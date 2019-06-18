Boston Celtics centre Al Horford will not exercise his $30.1 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Though he'll reportedly become a free agent, that obviously doesn't shut the door on Horford possibly returning to Boston. Wojnarowski reported earlier on Tuesday that both Horford and the Celtics have interest in reaching a new deal next month, but the insider has since reported the two sides are now too far apart on negotiations to believe that can in fact strike a deal. Wojnarowski adds that Horford is prepared to seek a three or four year deal with another clubs.

Boston and Al Horford had discussed contract scenarios, but the gulf is too great for sides to believe they can close on a new deal now, league sources tell ESPN. Horford is prepared to enter the free agency to find a three or four year deal elsewhere. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2019

Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game over the course of the 2018-19 NBA regular season with the Celtics. The 33-year-old played nine seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before signing a four-year $113 million contract with the Celtics in July 2016.

The five-time NBA all-star has averaged 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds in 786 career NBA games.