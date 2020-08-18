If the Boston Celtics are to get past the Philadelphia 76ers in their Eastern Conference quarterfinals series, they're going to have to do so without a key contributor.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that forward Gordon Hayward will miss the next four weeks with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain.

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward has a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and will miss four weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 18, 2020

The 30-year-old Hayward incurred the injury during the Celtics' 109-101 Game 1 victory on Monday. With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hayward turned over on his ankle awkwardly while attempting to haul down a rebound. He would leave the arena on crutches.

A native of Indianapolis, Hayward averaged 17.5 points on .500 shooting, 6.7 boards and 4.1 assists over 33.5 minutes a night in 52 games this season.

Game 2 between the two teams is set for Wednesday at 6:30pm et.