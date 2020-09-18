After significant shouting that could be heard from their lock room following Thursday night's defeat that put the Boston Celtics down 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat, Brad Stevens tried to clear the air.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Celtics head coach held a late-night team meeting with the club's leaders to get back on the same page. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, who was reported to have been one of the players yelling after the game, met with Stevens at 1am early on Friday morning.

Sources told Wojnarowski that the team sufficiently talked through their issues and are ready for Saturday's Game 3.

Despite leading the Heat by 13 at the half, the Celtics collapsed in the third quarter and were outscored 37-17 and eventually fell to a 106-101 defeat.

The confrontation in the locker room never got close to becoming physical, Wojnarowski reports, and was a culmination of two close defeats and the stress of two months of confinement inside the Orlando bubble.

Game 3 is set for Saturday at 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt.