Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker is expected to resume on-court activities early this month after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Celtics guard Kemba Walker’s game availability will be updated in first week of January. He is expected to resume on-court activities early this month, after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee and a strengthening program to prepare for the upcoming season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2020

Charania added Walker's game availability will be updated in the first week of January.

Walker started all 56 games in his first season with the Celtics, averaging 20.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.

The 30-year-old Walker had been dealing with knee issues throughout last season.