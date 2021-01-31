After it was feared defensive standout Marcus Smart suffered a serious leg injury during Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics received good news on Sunday as it was revealed the 26-year-old has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left calf strain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Positive news for the Celtics: First-team All-Defensive guard Marcus Smart has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left calf strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He will miss some time, but sigh of relief for all. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2021

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Smart will only miss 1-2 weeks.

Source: Celts' Smart (calf) likely out 1-2 weeks https://t.co/sfHRv8govG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2021

The incident happened in the fourth quarter after Smart fell awkwardly while fighting for a rebound. He needed help to get off the court and didn't return.

Smart is averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 17 games this season with the Celtics, his seventh in Boston.

The 2014 sixth overall pick has been named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team the past two seasons.