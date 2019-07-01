1h ago
Report: Celtics sign Kanter to two-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Boston Celtics have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with centre Enes Kanter, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.
The deal is worth $10 million and has a player option in the second year.
Kanter was drafted by the Utah Jazz third overall in 2011 and has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers as well. He stepped into the starting line up with Portland last season when starter Jusuf Nurkic suffered a season ending injury, and helped the Blazers reach the Western Conference finals. In 23 games with the Trail Blazers last season Kanter averaged 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds.