The Boston Red Sox are breathing a sigh of relief on Monday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Dr. James Andrews' second opinion on the elbow of ace Chris Sale confirmed the previous diagnosis of inflammation, meaning that Tommy John (UCL) surgery for the seven-time All-Star is not expected to be required.

Sale, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, met with the famed surgeon at his Birmingham, AL clinic on Monday. The 30-year-old Sale experienced soreness in his elbow following his last start and underwent an MRI which showed changes from the one he had taken in the spring.

The native of Lakeland, FL is in the midst of the worst campaign of his 10-year MLB career. Through 25 starts this season, Sale is 6-11 with a 4.40 earned run average and WHIP of 1.086 over 147.1 innings pitched.

Next season begins the first year of a five-year, $145 million extension signed in the spring for Sale.