The Boston Red Sox have hired Chaim Bloom as their next general manager, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Bloom was the only external candidate interviewed by the Red Sox and will serve under the official title of "chief baseball officer."

Bloom previously served as the president of baseball operations with the Tampa Bay Rays and was the runner-up to Brodie Van Wagenen in the New York Mets' general manager search last winter.

Boston fired Dave Dombrowski earlier this summer despite winning a World Series with the club less than one year earlier.

The Red Sox finished at at 84-78 to miss the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.