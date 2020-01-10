Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox have a deal.

Boston and their star outfielder avoided going to arbitration today by agreeing to a one-year $27 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Mookie Betts gets $27 million from the Red Sox, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2020

The deal for Betts eclipses Nolan Arenado’s previous record of $26 million for an arbitration-eligible player.

The 26-year-old was an all-star in 2019 with a .295 batting average, 29 home runs and 40 doubles.

He is also just one season removed from not only winning AL MVP, but also leading the Red Sox to a World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A fifth-round pick in 2011, he made his MLB debut in 2014 and has been a staple in the team's lineup ever since, playing at least 135 games in each of the last five seasons - four of which he's been an all-star -