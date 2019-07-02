It looks like the Boston Red Sox are going to try something drastic to fix their ailing bullpen.

According to Tom Caron of NESN, the Red Sox will use starter Nathan Eovaldi as their closer when he returns from the injured list. Caron adds that Eovaldi will serve as a traditional closer rather than close some games as part of a bullpen by committee.

He has been out since April 17 with loose bodies in his elbow and has not yet begun a rehab assignment.

The move could make sense for a variety of reasons, none bigger than Boston's need for a stable presence in the bullpen. Over the weekend in London against the New York Yankees, the Boston bullpen surrendered 22 runs to the Yanks in just 12.1 innings of work. The Red Sox bullpen ERA sits at 4.37 -- 15th in baseball -- but is a dismal 6.18 over the past two weeks. They also blew eight saves during the month of June and have not been able to establish a full-time closer following Craig Kimbrel's departure to the Chicago Cubs via free agency.

Meanwhile, Eovaldi was a force out of the bullpen last year for the Red Sox during their World Series title run, surrendering just one run in 9.1 innings.

A return from the IL to the bullpen would also likely speed up his recovery time as he wouldn't have to take extra time to get stretched out as a starter in rehab. Prior to the injury, Eovaldi had an ERA of 6.00 in 21 innings.

The Red Sox will visit the Blue Jays in Toronto Tuesday night to kick off their series. Trent Thornton takes the ball for the home side, while former Jay David Price will counter for Boston.