The Atlanta Braves are finalizing an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Outfielder Ronald Acuña and the Atlanta Braves are finalizing an eight-year, $100 million contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. The deal includes two club options. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2019

The deal includes two club options.

The 21-year-old appeared in 111 games last season on his way to capturing the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year Award. He posted a .293 average with 26 homers and 64 RBIs in his first MLB season.

He received 27 of 30 first place votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to top Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto for the first year player award.

The Braves signed the La Guaira, Venezuela native as an international free agent in 2014.