Yasmani Grandal is headed to Milwaukee.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers and Grandal have agreed to a one-year deal pending a physical. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the deal is for $18.25 million.

The Los Angeles Times' Jorge Castillo reported in December that the catcher rejected a four-year deal in the neighbourhood of $60 million from the New York Mets earlier in the off-season. He also turned down a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Grandal hit 24 home runs and drove in 68 last season. He has spent the last four seasons in L.A. after coming over from the San Diego Padres.

The 30-year-old made his big league debut in June of 2012.

Manny Pina saw the majority of the time behind the dish last season for Milwaukee, hitting nine homers and driving in 28 over 98 games.