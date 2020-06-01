Brian Shaw will be the man in charge of shepherding Jalen Green's pro career.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the five-time NBA champion has agreed to become the head coach of the new Los Angeles-based G League franchise for whom the top prospect will play.

Brian Shaw has agreed to become the head coach of the new NBA G League elite pro team headlined by Jalen Green, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2020

Shaw, 54, spent parts of two seasons as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets from 2013 to 2015, amassing a 56-mark. He also spent time on the coaching staffs on the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers. Most recently, he was an associate head coach under Luke Walton with the Lakers from 2016 to 2019.

As a player, Shaw played 943 games over 14 seasons with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Lakers, winning three titles with the Lakers as a player (2000 to 2002) and two more as an assistant (2009 and 2010).

The new G League team will not have an NBA affiliate and is set to begin play for the 2020-2021 season. The top high school prospect in the US, Green made headlines in April when he chose the NBA's professional pathway program over the NCAA.