Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris left his team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a fractured fibula, according to a report from 9News' Mike Klis.

Per source, Chris Harris Jr. has fractured fibula. Tough blow. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 2, 2018

Harris was carted off the field for x-rays in the first half. The veteran cornerback has played 11 games for the Broncos this season, recording 48 tackles and three interceptions.