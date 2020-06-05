The Brooklyn Nets had a faint hope that Kevin Durant might be able to make his season debut when the NBA restarts its season next month, but the 10-time All-Star isn't ready to go just yet.

Sources tell SB Nation's Anthony Puccio that the 31-year-old Durant will not be ready to return from Achilles surgery in time to play this season.

Multiple sources tell me Kevin Durant will not return for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. #Nets — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) June 5, 2020

Durant, 31, incurred the injury during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

He agreed to a four-year, $164 million contract in a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets last July with the expectation that he would miss the entirety of the 2020-21 season.

Prior to Durant's three seasons with the Warriors, the Texas product spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder organization.

The Nets are one of 22 teams set to restart the season in Orlando following a lengthy pause due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Coincidentally, Durant was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, but has since recovered.