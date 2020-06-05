The Brooklyn Nets had a faint hope that Kevin Durant might be able to make his season debut when the NBA restarts its season next month, but the 10-time All-Star isn't ready to go just yet.

Sources tell SB Nation's Anthony Puccio that the 31-year-old Durant will not be ready to return from Achilles surgery in time to play this season.

Durant, 31, incurred the injury during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

He agreed to a four-year, $164 million contract in a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets last July with the expectation that he would miss the entirety of the 2020-21 season.

Prior to Durant's three seasons with the Warriors, the Texas product spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder organization.

The Nets are one of 22 teams set to restart the season in Orlando following a lengthy pause due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Coincidentally, Durant was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, but has since recovered.