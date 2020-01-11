Kyrie Irving is likely to return for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Irving has been sidelined with a right shoulder injury and has not played since a November 14 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The 27-year-old had a cortisone shot on December 24 hoping to avoid surgery.

"After the cortisone, it gave me a great steppingstone to work my way to getting back on the floor," Irving told the media on January 4.

Irving has played in 11 games this season for the Nets, after signing a four-year, $141 million deal with the team in the offseason.

He has averaged 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per game as a member of the Nets.