Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who was pulled from his team's loss Friday night against the Toronto Raptors due to health and safety protocols, will not play Saturday night's scheduled game against the Philadelphia 76ers and could possibly miss more games as well, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

In the aftermath of Friday's events, Durant reportedly did not travel with the Nets to Philadelphia.

The Nets superstar did not start Friday's game against the Raptors amid reports that he was undergoing COVID-19 contract tracing. Durant checked into the game during the first quarter and remained into the third frame before being pulled for the remainder of the night reportedly because someone he interacted with that day had returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Durant registered eight points, six rebounds and five assists against the Raptors.

The rest of the Nets, however, have been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, ESPN reports.

Following their win over the Nets on Friday, the Raptors are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night.