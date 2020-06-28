Perkins makes surprising pick for East team to reach the Finals

If the NBA is able to go through with its plan to restart their 2019-20 season at Disney World in Orlando, the Brooklyn Nets will be without forward Wilson Chandler.

Wilson Chandler has informed the Nets that he is opting out of playing in Orlando, the forward tells ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 28, 2020

According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, Chandler has informed the Nets that he is opting out of the league's return.

He joins Avery Bradley, Trevor Ariza and Davis Bertans as players to elect not to play this summer.

In 35 games this season, Chandler averaged 5.9 points to go along with 4.1 rebounds in 21.0 minutes of action a night.

The Nets will enter the restart with a record of 30-34. Play is scheduled to begin on July 30.