The Cleveland Browns opened up both cap space and a place on the depth chart Monday when they traded wide receiver Corey Coleman, but it appears that signing Dez Bryant is not imminent.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Browns did not make the move specifically to bring in Bryant and there's a feeling among the team that the former Dallas Cowboys receiver "is not seriously interested" in signing with Cleveland.

Browns general manager John Dorsey said last month the club had discussed bringing aboard the three-time Pro Bowl wide out, who is currently a free agent.

The 29-year-old was released by the Cowboys in April after eight seasons and reportedly turned down a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the summer.

The 24th overall selection of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, Bryant appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys last season. He had 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

The Browns traded Coleman, the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, to the Buffalo Bills on Monday for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.