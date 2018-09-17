Why did the Browns decide to part ways with Gordon?

The Cleveland Browns may get a return for Josh Gordon after all.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns are "expected" to be able trade the wide receiver before Monday at 4pm et, when the Browns said in a statement they would release him.

The Browns released a statement Saturday night announcing Gordon would be released. Gordon had been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints just hours earlier with a mysterious hamstring injury.

"This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday," general manager John Dorsey said. "For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well."

Rapoport notes that Gordon, a Pro Bowl receiver in 2013, is making just $790,000 this season and will be a restricted free agent in 2019. He adds that Gordon has set his eyes on joining either the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers.

Gordon emerged as one of pro football's most dynamic players in 2013, when he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving and scored nine touchdowns. However, he's been in a downward spiral since and Gordon by Commissioner Roger Goodell for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

He sat out the first 11 games last year before returning for Cleveland's final five games, and caught 18 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown.

Gordon caught a game-tying 17-yard touchdown pass in the Browns' Week 1 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his lone catch of the game.