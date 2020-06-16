Former NBA executive Bryan Colangelo, who resigned from his role as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers in June of 2018 in the midst of a social media controversy, has reportedly purchased an ownership stake with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 55-year-old will also serve in an advisory role with the team, but won't have any president or general manager duties, reports Wojnarowski.

Colangelo is partnering with Australian Dorry Kordahi and Michael Proctor of the United States.

Colangelo has been out of basketball since he left the 76ers after it was discovered his wife, Barbara, was operating multiple burner Twitter accounts and was sharing private information regarding the 76ers.

The Chicago native won two NBA Executive of the Year awards, once in 2005 with the Phoenix Suns and again in 2007 with the Toronto Raptors.