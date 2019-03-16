It looks like the Milwaukee Bucks are going to be without Malcolm Brogdon for a while.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brogdon is expected to miss between six and eight weeks with a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

It's a big blow to the first place Bucks. Brogdon is averaging 15.6 points per game and 4.5 rebounds on an efficient 50.5 per cent from the field.

The 2016-17 rookie of the year left Friday's matchup with the Miami Heat and did not return. Prior to his exit, he was scoreless in 6:30 of floor time.

The Bucks will be back in action Sunday afternoon as they host the Philadelphia 76ers. Milwaukee owns the league's best record at 52-17.