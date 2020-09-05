Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, who said he considered opting out of the season, has agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

White is signed for the next two seasons, putting the total value of his contract at $82.1 million.

The 2017 first-round pick is the cornerstone of a Bills unit that has been among the top three scoring defenses over the past two seasons and is a big reason Buffalo is widely believed to be an AFC title contender in 2020.