The Buffalo Bills will release veteran running back LeSean McCoy as they cut their roster down to 53 players Saturday, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Bills are releasing star RB LeSean McCoy. A surprise, considering they have been outspoken about keeping him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The Bills have been impressed with rookie running back Devin Singletary and also have veteran Frank Gore.

McCoy has been with the Bills the past four seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl from 2015-17.

The 31-year-old had just 514 rushing yards and 238 receiving yards in 14 games for the Bills last season.