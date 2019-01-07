The well-traveled Michael Carter Williams is on the move again, but he can't get comfortable in his new (old) home.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Houston Rockets have traded the 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year back to the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago will send a future conditional second-round pick to complete deal, source says. Salary cap move for the Rockets, who would've had to guarantee Carter-Williams deal for the season by 5 PM today. https://t.co/sNhb4SkttB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2019

But the Bulls are expected to waive the guard later on Monday.

Chicago will waive Michael Carter-Williams, league source tells ESPN. His contract would become guaranteed for season at 5 PM today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2019

Carter-Williams, 27, played 45 games for the Bulls during the 2016-17 season.

The Rockets will receive a future conditional second-round pick in return.

A native of Hamilton MA, Carter-Williams has appeared in 16 games for the Rockets this season, averaging 4.3 points on .410 shooting, 1.3 assists and 0.8 boards in 9.1 minutes a night.

Taken with the 11th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers out of Syracuse, Carter-Williams has yet to match the promise shown in his rookie season - in which he averaged 16.7 PPG and 6.2 RPG - in subsequent seasons.

In 303 career games over six seasons with the Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks, Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and Rockets, Carter-Williams has averaged 11.1 PPG on .402 shooting, 4.5 boards and 4.7 assists.