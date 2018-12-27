After suffering the seventh concussion of his career and his second this month, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict may never play another game in the NFL, according to a report from ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

Those are only the seven we know about as well. I always wonder how many players have concussions that don’t end up in protocol. https://t.co/m4YrCMfM0G — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 27, 2018

Bengals’ LB Vontaze Burfict sustained a seventh career concussion Sunday, and second in a month, which could put his career in jeopardy, per @Kat_Terrell. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2018

As Terrell notes, seven is just known number of concussions that Burfict has had. Not every concussion that a player suffers likely ends up in protocol.

Burfict suffered his latest concussion in the Bengals' Week 16 26-18 loss the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. The game against the Browns was just the seventh game the 28-year-old has played this season.

Since joining the Bengals as an undrafted rookie in 2012, Burfict has been a starter on the team's defence. Burfict, has an All-Pro nod (2013) on his resume, but is most well-known for the controversial hits he's put on other players over his career versus his actual play on the field.

Per the New York Post, Burfict has missed 10 games because of league suspensions, and has been fined more than $4.2 million for on-field plays and suspensions.

Burfict has not played a full season since 2013.