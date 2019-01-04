Jimmy Butler forced himself out of the Minnesota Timberwolves and it appears that he's asserting himself once again with his new team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the five-time All-Star has been vocally challenging coach Brett Brown about his role in the team's offence to the point that his conduct at a recent film session grew "disrespectful."

Wojnarowski notes that sources close to the coach indicate that Brown took new issue with Butler's conduct, while those close to Butler acknowledge that his intensity can come off as confrontational.

While Butler has struggled at times to fit into the club's new Big 3 alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Wojnarowski indicates that the franchise is committed to making the relationship between Butler and the club work.

The Sixers are 14-8 since Butler's arrival from the T-Wolves in November in exchange for a package including Robert Covington and Dario Saric. Overall, the team is 25-14 and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Butler, 29, is an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Problems with Butler could compound issues with the sometimes-volatile relationship between Embiid and Simmons which flared up on Monday when the former accidentally elbowed the latter in the face when the pair went up for a rebound and Embiid reacted angrily.

"I felt an elbow on my face and I kind of freaked out because that's my same face I had surgery on [last season]," Embiid said after the game in an attempt to ease tensions. "That's why I lost it. It's a basketball play. Nothing to talk about."