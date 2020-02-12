Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin is close to signing a deal with the Detroit Tigers, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Cameron Maybin close to a deal to return to Tigers. Nice story. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2020

Maybin finished the 2019 season with a .285 batting average and 32 RBIs for the New York Yankees, arguably one of the best seasons of his major league career.

He was a top prospect for the Tigers in 2005 when he was drafted as the 10th overall pick, but was later traded to the Miami Marlins in 2008. Maybin then played for the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves before returning to the Tigers roster in 2016 for a year.

If Maybin returns to the Tigers, this will be his third season playing for the Detroit team.