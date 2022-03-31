Canadian striker Janine Beckie is expected to join Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL on a "long-term deal," according Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

The 27-year-old, who helped the Canadian women's national soccer team capture gold this summer at the Olympics, has played with Manchester City since August 2018.

Beckie spent time with the Houston Dash and Sky Blue FC in the NWSL before moving to Europe, scoring five goals in 53 appearances. With Manchester City, Beckie netted six goals in 49 games.

In addition to her gold medal from the summer, Beckie helped Canada win bronze at the 2016 Olympics. Over 35 appearances with the Canadian national team, Beckie has eight goals and seven assists.

In Portland, Beckie will get the opportunity to play with Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair, who has played with the Thorns since 2013.